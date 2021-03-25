Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 03 - 2021

Listen to article

Loving God, sometimes my heart turns in every direction except towards you. Help me Lord to turn my heart toward you, to gaze upon you in trust, and to seek first your kingdom with all of my heart, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Father, soften my hardened heart that I may love others as a way to glorify and worship you. Loving Father, help me to glorify you in all areas of my life, even in my weaknesses. Let me be conscious of the many ways you reach out to help me and let me stand in awe of your power and presence, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord, by your mercy, please take away from me, my sins, and mercifully kindle in me the fire of thy Holy Spirit. Take away from me the heart of stone, and give me a heart of flesh, a heart to love and adore at all times; a heart prepared for heaven, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Celebrate Jesus here on earth, and he will celebrate you in heaven.

