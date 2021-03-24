Today’s Christian Devotion 24-03-2021

Listen to article

Revelation 22:12 “And behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to give to every one according to his work.

Lord, I believe in your words because they will surely come to pass. I believe truly that you are coming back again, and that you will reward us for the works done in your name. Please Lord keep me focused in doing your works knowing fully well that you will reward me, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord Jesus, many times, when serving you, the insults and ingratitude of people may want to discourage me, but as David encouraged himself in you (1 Samuel 30:6) help me to look into you my unfailing Encourager. Lord, sometimes, I do feel that your reward or promises are being delayed. In such times, help me to remember that you will never be too late or too early; that you make all things beautiful in your own time (Ecclesiastes 3:11). Help me not to lose my confidence in you because it has great rewards, in Jesus mighty name, amen. (Hebrews 10:35-36). Remain Rapturable!.

