Today’s Christian Devotion 01-03-2021

Matthew 8:13 -Then Jesus said to the centurion, “Go your way; and as you have believed, so let it be done for you.” And his servant was healed that same hour.

Lord, as you spoke healing to that servant, speak your words of healing into my life and heal me body, soul and spirit, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord Jesus, let your blood that speaks better things than the blood of Abel, flow through my blood stream now and neutralise every toxin or pathogen in my body. Lord, connect me with the Balm of Gilead to make my body immune to every form of sickness and disease, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I declare that my body is the Temple of the Holy Spirit, therefore, every sickness or disease in my body, you are an illegal occupant, pack your load and go. I will serve the LORD my God, and he will bless my bread and my water, and he will take sickness away from me, (Exodus 23:25) in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember to turn that problem to Jesus, and you will smile the rest of your days.

Good morning and march to your fulfilment. Happy new month.