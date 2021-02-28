Today’s Christian Devotion 28-02-2021

Listen to article

Mark 11:23 - For assuredly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that those things he says will be done, he will have whatever he says.

Lord Jesus, you said if I ask and do not doubt, it will be done for me. Grant me the grace to live above my doubt and have full confidence in your promises and your ability so that I may receive whatever I ask for, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord, many times, I face challenges that look like mountains due to their sizes, but I believe you are bigger than my mountains, therefore I pray that you will show yourself mightily in my life today, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As David faced Goliath by faith and won, help me to face the gaints on my way, and bring them down for my benefits, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that we blossom and flourish like leaves on the tree, then wither and perish, but God changeth not.

Good morning and have a productive new week.