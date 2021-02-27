Today’s Christian Devotion 27-02-2021

Listen to article

Lord, without faith I cannot please you, therefore help my faith to know that you are not a man that you should lie nor the son of man that you should repent. (Numbers 23:19).

By faith, the Shynammite woman got her son back to life; I have faith in you Lord, do the impossible in my life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By faith, Daniel was delivered from the mouth of lions, and the three Hebrews were saved from the fiery furnace. Father, I believe that you can deliver me as you did for the people in the time of old, please turn my trials and temptations to testimonies, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Father, faith comes by hearing your word, please continue to speak your word to me and help me to believe it with my heart unto righteousness and confess it unto salvation. Send your words to me and heal me of all my infirmities, (Psalm 107:20) in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I believe in Jesus Christ as the Chief Cornerstone, therefore I shall not be put to shame (1 Peter 2:6), I believe that all things will work together for my good and I confess with my mouth; my confession shall become my possession, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning, and have a restful weekend.