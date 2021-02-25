Today’s Christian Devotion 25-02-2021

Listen to article

God is my refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore, I will not fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; Though the waters thereof roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with the swelling thereof (Psalm 46:1-3). I will triumph, and my efforts will end in praise, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Celebrate Jesus here on earth and he will celebrate you in heaven.

Good morning, and have a great day