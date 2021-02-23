Today’s Christian Devotion 23-02-2021

Listen to article

O Lord Jesus, by your almighty power, you opened the eyes of the blind. Please Lord, turn our eyes away from worthless things as we observe lent, and lead us to love you sincerely, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Create a clean heart in us, O God; a humble heart, a meek heart, a peaceful heart, a benevolent heart, a devout heart which does evil to no one, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Give us a clean heart which does not repay evil for evil, but overcomes evil with good, which loves you Lord above all things, thinks always about you, speaks about you, gives you thanks, delights in hymns and spiritual songs and has its citizenship in heaven, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that prayer is an investment, at God's time, it will yield its results.

Good morning, and have a fruitful day.