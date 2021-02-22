Today’s Christian Devotion 22-02-2021

Listen to article

Matthew - 5:14 You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.

Lord, through the light of your word, I've been made a light to the world, help me to shine in the darkness of this world that people may believe and accept you through my life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The light shines in the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it. Father, let not my light be put out, and don't let darkness overcome me, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Satan represents darkness and Jesus has come to destroy all the works of satan (1John 3:8). Therefore, I rise up today in the power that is in the name of Jesus, to destroy every work of satan in my life. Bondage is part of the works of darkness, but by the reason of anointing, every bondage in my life is broken today henceforth, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Jesus is still coming back; are you ready?

Good morning, and have a productive monday.