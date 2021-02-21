Today’s Christian Devotion 21-02-21

Listen to article

Lord Jesus, open my spirit and soul to your truth that I may follow you and be set free, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Let your words be the guardian of my soul. Whenever the devil comes to deceive me as he did to Eve, let your truth lead me into all truths. Lord Jesus, you are the truth, while devil is the father of all lies. Anytime the devil comes to accuse me before the father like Job, be my intercessor, mediator and advocate, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

If I'm in any way held captive by the lies of the devil, false prophecies or by the traditions of men, Lord, please set me free, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Remember that we are nothing without God, but he's still God without us.

Good morning, and have a remarkable new week.