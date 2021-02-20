Today’s Christian Devotion 20 - 02 - 2021

Listen to article

Heavenly father, help me to view this season of lent as a season of preparation, cultivating a heart that remembers your love and sacrifice for me, looking for you, listening for your voice above all the noise in the world, and living out a life of love for others, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

During this lenten season, Lord please, give me a new and expanded vision for my life. Help me to live a life full of faith. Teach me to find hope even in the face of adversity, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Where are we going to spend eternity? It's food for thought.

Good morning and have a fun Saturday.