Today’s Christian Devotion 17/02/2021

Listen to article

Heavenly father, thank you that your strength and grace are available to me right now. Father, fill me with your holy spirit. Fill me with your grace. Make your strength perfect in my weakness, father.

I know I'm very weak, but your spirit that raised Christ from the dead, dwells in me, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. So Lord, raise me up, take my weakness away and fill me with your strength. Order my steps as I go out in search of my daily bread today. Help me to stay within your holy flow so that my day will end in praise, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that heaven is real, hell is real as well. The choice is ours.

Good morning, and have a wonderful day.