Today’s Christian Devotion: 29-12 - 2020

1 Samuel 5:2, 4- When thePhilistines took the Ark of God, they brought it into the house of Dagon, and set it by Dagon. And when they arose early on the morrow morning, behold, Dagon was fallen upon his face to the ground before the Ark of the lord; and the head of Dagon and both the palms of his hands were cut off upon the threshold; only the stump of Dagon was left to him"( KJV)

Therefore Brethren, I pray this morning that; as Dagon - the god of Philistine fell when it came in contact with the ARK OF GOD, so will every problem in your life fall off from today because of God in your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Everything that gives you hope and peace of mind for a better tomorrow will not be taken away from you. I also pray that all that makes you happy shall not suddenly disappear. May Almighty God preserve all that he has blessed you with all the days of your life, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remain Rapture conscious. Good morning and have a wonderful day.