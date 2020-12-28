Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 12 - 2020

Listen to article

Father, we praise you today with our hearts and songs, we praise you for your faithfulness, we praise you for your great love towards us. We confess our needs for you; our lives don't go well when we just spin around on our own. We struggle and worry, get weary and worn. Yet, you never leave us. Thank you for your presence. Thank you for your care over us, thank you that you breathe renewal right into our souls.

We ask for your spirit to fill us, to draw us close to yourself, and to work your purposes through us as we set our eyes on you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Give us O God, the vision which can see thy love in the world in spite of human failure. Give us the faith to trust thy goodness in spite of our ignorance and weakness. Give us the knowledge that we may continue to pray with understanding hearts, and show us what each one of us can do to set forth the coming of the day of universal peace, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a blessed day