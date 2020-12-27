Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 12 - 2020

Listen to article

Heavenly father, please help me to abide in Jesus. Help me to set my mind and keep it set on things above, where Christ is seated at the right hand of God. Help me to cast down every high and lofty thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of christ, and keep my eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of my faith, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Father, please help me to be aware of your presence all the days of my life. Help me to always do what you say and keep your commandment in all things, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May I be wrapped up in God's love, found deep in his everlasting wings, carried and kept, safe and cherished. May the healing power of Christ breathe across my being now and as long as I live, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that a life without Jesus is in crisis.

Good morning and have an exciting day.