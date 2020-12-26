Today’s Christian Devotion 26 - 12 - 2020

Listen to article

Lord, I thank you for coming to earth so you could redeem me. When I think of the extent to which you were willing to go in order to save me, it makes me want to shout, to celebrate, and to cry with thankfulness. You love me so much, and I am so grateful for that love, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Without you, I would still be lost and in sin. But because of everything you have done for me, today, I am free; my life is blessed; Jesus is my lord; heaven is my home; and satan has no right to control me. I will be eternally grateful to you father for everything you did to save me, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord Jesus, your presence on earth is to find the lost, to heal those broken in spirit, to feed the hungry, to release the oppressed, to rebuild homes and to bring peace among all peoples; therefore heavenly father, help me to tap on all these your mission on earth so as to obtain the kind of mercy that will help me live a fulfilled life, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

What God cannot do does not exist.

Good morning and have a celebratory day