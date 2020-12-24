Today’s Christian Devotion 24 - 12 - 2020

Listen to article

Loving father, help us to remember the birth of Jesus, that we may share in the song of the angels, the gladness of the shepherds, and worship of the wise men. Help us close the door of hate and open the door of love all over the world, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Let kindness come with every gift, and good desires with every greeting. Deliver us from evil by the blessing which christ brings, and teach us to be merry with clear hearts. May this eve of Christmas make us happy, and bring us grateful thoughts, forgiving hearts for Jesus' sake, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Father, in this season of merriment, fill us with the wonder of Mary, the obedience of Joseph, the joy of the angels, the eagerness of the Shepherds, the determination of the wise men and the peace of Christ child, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that a life without Jesus is in crisis.

Good morning and have an awesome day.