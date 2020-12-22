Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 12 - 2020

Listen to article

If you have to travel this season, may the lord keep you as the apple of his eyes (Zechariah 2:8), so that no evil will befall you, neither will any pestilence come near you,(Psalm 91:10) in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I commit you and everyone with you into the hands of the Almighty, that he will grant you journey mercy, and keep you safe throughout the journey. Safety is of the Lord's, therefore, may the Lord take charge so that every blood sucking demon sent on assignment concerning you shall stumble and fall, (Psalm 27:2) The Angels of the Lord shall go ahead of you and keep you in all your ways.

The holy spirit will blindfold every evil eye that wants to see you, and paralyse every hand that wants to harm you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. You will reach your destination safely. Your steps shall be ordered by the Lord (Psalm37:23). He will instruct you in the way which you should go, so that you will not be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The Lord shall preserve your going out and your coming in from this time forth and even for evermore, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapture conscious.

Good morning and have a blessed day.