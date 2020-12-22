Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 12 - 2020

Listen to article

Heavenly father, thank you for your unfailing love for me, your blessings, and goodness. Thank you for your faithfulness to guide me and see me through times of uncertainty, for lifting me up and making me sit with the princes of your people, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Thank you for the scripture that comforts and reminds me of your promises, plans and provision. Thank you for taking away my fears and worries, the what-ifs and always reminding me that my help comes from you. How do I pay you back for this your great love towards me? Today henceforth lord, help me to be a good steward, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Father, help me not to lean on my own understanding, but in everything, acknowledge you, so that you can direct my words, thoughts and actions, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that we are nothing without God, but he's still God without us.

Good morning, and have an exciting day.