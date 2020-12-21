Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 12 - 2020

Listen to article

I declare today, my appearance will show example of godliness. My spirit shall resist corruption. My eyes will not see indecency. My mouth shall not transgress. My hand will not do evil, and my legs shall not walk into trouble, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I proclaim it today that I will not walk into adversity because Jesus is on my side, therefore, every misfortune will pass over. Every yoke over my life is destroyed. Every burden in me is taken away by the power of Jesus, hallelujah, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Any power, either in the spiritual or physical world against me shall fall. No weapon formed against me shall prosper, and every tongue that rises up against me in judgement will be condemned, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I declare, through the authority of Jesus name that my mind is filled with peace, my heart is overflowed with love, my life is full of joy and happiness. I will survive this world, I will conquer because all things are possible through Christ Jesus, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a resourceful new week.