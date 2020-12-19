Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 12 - 2020

Listen to article

Dear heavenly father, I give you praise and thanks from the depth of my heart for keeping me and my loved ones from January to December. For this lord, I say thank you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Indeed father, this is the year you have made. Thank you for giving me joy throughout the year and surrounding me with your peace and thank you for delivering me from the works of darkness, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Thank you lord for all my prayers you answered this year. Oh lord I give you thanks with my whole heart. Before the gods, I sing your praise, I bow down toward thy holy temple and give thanks to the holy name for your steadfast love and your faithfulness, for you have exalted above all things, your name and your word in my life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Thank you for disallowing the plans of devil in my life this year. Indeed, he who watches over me neither slumbers nor sleeps. The remaining days of this year, I'll use to praise your name. Take my glory lord, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Don't forget God when it's well with you.

Good morning and have a great day.