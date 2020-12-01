Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 12 - 2020

Listen to article

Now it came about in the thirty-seventh year of the exile of Jehoiachin king of Judah, in the twelfth month, that Evil Merodach, king of Babylon, in the first year of his reign, showed favour to to Johoiachin, king of Judah, and brought him out of prison, Jer.52:31

Therefore Brethren, it doesn't matter what may have held you captive over the years, today marks your season of freedom, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Esther 9.1- Now, in the twelfth month, that is, the month of Adar, on the thirteenth day, when the king's commandment and his decree drew near to be put into execution, it was turned to the contrary, in that the Jews had rule over them that hated them.

Brethren, this month henceforth, may you rule over your enemies, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

December is the month of our saviour Jesus Christ, a month of his birth, therefore a month of celebration. Brethren, celebration has begun in your household today, in Jesus mighty mighty name, amen.

Celebrate Jesus here on earth, so that he will celebrate you in heaven.

Good morning and have a celebratory month