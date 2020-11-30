Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 11 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, may the lord who disappoints the devices of the crafty, preserve you and keep your life safe as you go out today in search of your daily bread, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Because you put your trust in the lord, you will stand secured like mount Zion that can never be removed, and may God satisfy you with long life and show you his salvation, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As you go out today, God's favour will magnify your tiniest effort. Your capacity will be enlarged to contain manifold blessings. The blessings of God which maketh rich without adding sorrow, will be your portion today and always, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Don't forget God when it's well with you.

Good morning and have a productive day.