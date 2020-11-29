Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 11 - 2020

Listen to article

Thank you heavenly father for this beautiful day that you've made. Thank you father for making me realise that it was you and not my alarm clock, not my power, nor my might that woke me up today. It's only by your power and grace that I'm alive today in the land of the living. Father, please order my steps this new week; please lord, guide my thoughts, words and deeds, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May I be filled with the fruits of the spirit as I interact with people this week. May I acknowledge you in all my ways as you direct my path and bless all I set out to do this new week, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that a life without Jesus is in crisis.

Good morning and have a fruitful new week.