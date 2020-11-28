Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 11 - 2020

Listen to article

Heavenly father, I lift my hands up to you in praise, and I surrender my life to you this morning. I take my hands off every problem, every situation and circumstance that I'm trying to fix on my own, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord Jesus, I cast my burden on you. Open my eyes to see that you know what is best for me. Strengthen my faith to take you at your word father. Rise within me that I may boldly declare your truth. Cast out fear, remove all doubts, block unbelief and create an unwavering trust to be stirred within me, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remain Rapture conscious.

Good morning, and have a restful weekend.