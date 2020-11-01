Today’s Christian Devotion 01 - 11 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, we are matching on. As God has made it possible for us all to see November, the eleventh month, that same God will surely grant us the eleventh hour miracle despite the challenges we've experienced the better part of this year, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

No matter how the battle has raged on, God has given us life against all odds this year. Today henceforth, all of us alive, God will refine as gold and purify as silver into the year 2021 and beyond, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Let us go forth with boldness and finish up the year because we are assured with his Blood that cleanses us from our sins. Also because we're alive today shows that all evil judgements against us are cancelled and we're for signs and wonders in the land of the living, therefore our manifestation cannot be hindered in any way, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that what God cannot do, does not exist.

Good morning, happy new month and have a productive November.