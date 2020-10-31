Today's Christian Devotion 31 - 10 - 2020

Listen to article

Gen 16:13”Then she called the name of the LORD who spoke to her, You-Are-the-God-Who-Sees; for she said, “Have I also here seen Him who sees me?”

Beloved, if God can see Hagar in the desert of her life, no matter what you’re going through right now, you shall see the goodness of the Lord in your life in the land of living, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. May the Lord who is the owner of heaven and earth, keep you safe from deadly traps. May he bless you abundantly and give you absolute peace, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning, and have a restful weekend