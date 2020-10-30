Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 10 - 2020

Listen to article

King James Version Romans 9:15-16

"For he saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.

So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy."

Beloved, by the mercies of God, your desires are granted, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By the mercies of God, all your years of groaning and dejection are over, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By the mercies of the living God, every closed doors are opened, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. By the mercies of God, the Fullness of your Breakthrough is here, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

No amount of wealth can ransom our lives for us not to die. Where do we spend eternity then? Think of it.

Good morning, and have a glorious friday