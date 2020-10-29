Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 10 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethen, may the Lord perform his covenant of peace with you. No matter the challenges ravaging the society, may you not be troubled but find peace everywhere, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Every battle that is going on within and outside your heart shall hear the voice of the master saying PEACE BE STILL.

May the God of peace silence the turbulent tides that want to disturb your peace and may you enjoy an inner peace that can not be described, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Remember that we flourish, wither and then perish like flowers of the field, but God changeth not.

Good morning and have a glorious day.