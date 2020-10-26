Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 10 - 2020

Listen to article

Father, I praise you today for all that you have done in my life. You are faithful, even when I am faithless. Your love pursues me, even when I am unlovable. Your forgiveness covers my sins and frees me from its penalty.

Father, I praise you for your love and faithfulness towards me, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Your presence in my life changes everything, empowering me to live each moment of every day, content, in knowing that you are in control.

As I face today, lord please remind me that no matter what happens, I can praise your holy name, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that a life without Jesus, is in crisis.

Good morning, and have a blissful tuesday.