October 26, 2020 | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 10 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voicee
Dear lord, you've brought me to the beginning of a new day. As the world is renewed fresh and clean, so I ask you to renew my heart with your strength and purpose, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Father, please forgive me the errors of yesterday, and bless me to walk closer in your ways today. Shine through me, so that every person I meet, may feel your presence in my life. Take my hand, precious lord, for I can't accomplish anything without you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As I go out today, father please give me strength to be strong for you in this world full of temptations, trials and struggles, so that my outing today will end in praise, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Brethren, always remember, that what God cannot do, does not exist.

Good morning and have a resourceful monday.


