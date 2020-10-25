Today’s Christian Devotion 25-10-2020

Listen to article

Father, please establish the work of my hands by helping me to be productive, patient, focused and insightful, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord, please keep me from distraction. May your spirit lead me in whatever I lay my hands on. Help me to be joyful, creative and worshipful, constantly reminding me of your love and that you're the reason I still have breath in me, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Father, please help me to speak the truth, from your words back to myself. Above all, lord please give me peace, wisdom and courage to live like a conqueror, because you've already given me victory over every challenge and obstacle, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Celebrate Jesus here on earth, so that he will celebrate you in heaven.

Good morning and have a joyous new week.