Today’s Christian Devotion 24 - 10 - 2020

When I cry out to You, Then my enemies will turn back; This I know, because God is for me.” Psalms‬ ‭56:9‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

Brethren, when we are in right standing with God, our enemies become his enemies, and when they wage war against us, God will arise for us. Opposition from the enemy draws God’s attention to fight for us. When we cry out to him due to oppression or suppression, God will send a defender and savior to deliver us and humble our enemies. God will always vindicate us if we continue to stay close to him. Hold your ground in the Lord who is your victory in every battle, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning, and have a restful weekend.