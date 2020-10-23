Today's Christian Devotion 23- 10 - 2020

Listen to article

Arise Oh Lord for your names sakes,!!! for the heathens are putting hands into our eyes. You who parted the red sea, you who brought the Jericho walls down!! you who disgraced pharaoh,!!! you who humiliated Nebuchadnezzar and made him to eat grass!!!. The God that shut the mouth of the lions for Daniel,!!!! The God that made the fire become air condition for Shedrach Meshach and Abadnego!!! You who fought the war without bullets,!!! God that slayed Goliath just with a sling, catapult our enemies down now, bring back, and bring down your glory, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Fight this battle for your children, pull down these principalities and wickedness in the high places. Arise and defeat for the sake of your son's name!! We don't deserve it, but you are mercy personified, please save our children, save our youths, save families of your own inheritance for none can do this except you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST,!!! BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST,!!!!!!! BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST!!!!!!!!! MERCY, MERC, MERCY, on our youths. Please answer us in Jesus Christ supreme name I pray, amen. Remain resolute, for the anger of God takes time, but it grinds very well.

Good morning and have a protective day.