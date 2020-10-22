Today’s Christian Devotion 22-10-2020

Listen to article

In the midst of all these confusions, cacophony and dangers, I pray that the Almighty God will protect you from the raging of the Red Sea in front, and of Pharaoh's army behind, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I stand on the integrity of God's word, that "No evil or calamity" will come near you or your loved ones. You will continuously dwell in the secret place of the Most High God and he will keep you in his pavilion,(Psalm 27:5, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will give his angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ways,Psalm 91:11. Brethren, you're secured and protected from all the assaults of violent people, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will be your refuge, fortress and high tower. He will preserve your going out and coming in. As you move around for your daily bread, may God bind every blood sucking demons that may lie in wait for you. May God incapacitate every spirit of destruction over you, and cancel every spirit of death. You will not fall into the snare of the Fowlers, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a protective day.