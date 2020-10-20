Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 10 - 2020

Listen to article

Father, I praise you for the sky and sun, for both remind me of a new day's challenge and chance to chase you. Thank you for constantly reminding me that life is not always easy, but I don't need to carry the hard into a new day. Forgive me for holding unto the past and bearing grudges. Bless my heart to be held back by nothing as I seek you every day, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord, please grant me tenacious winsome courage, as I go into a new day. Even when I'm tempted to give up, please help me to keep going. Grant me a cheerful spirit when things don't go my way, and give me the courage to do what needs to be done, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that God did not give us the spirit of timidity, but the spirit of power, love and self discipline.

Good morning and have a great day.