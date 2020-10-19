Today's Christian Devotion 19 - 10 - 2020

Listen to article

Today's a new day, a chance for a new start. Yesterday is gone, and with it, any regret, mistakes, or failure we may have experienced. It's another day to be glad and give thanks to the lord. Thank you lord for a new opportunity to live, love, give and be all that you want us to be, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Dear lord, as we go out today in search of our daily bread, please let us be filled with your spirit. Wherever we go, let us spread love joy, peace, goodness and faithfulness. Let us desire to do things that will please you more than sins that entice us. Please bless our going out and our coming in, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning and have a great monday.