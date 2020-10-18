How To Create A Strong Password And Stay Safe Online !

Listen to article

As far as cyber security is concerned, a user does not need to be an expert in order to stay safe online. The best we can do is to educate ourselves on how to stay safe online.

We must be informed that the only thing that is preventing most cyber criminals from stealing our money and sensitive information is because they could not gain access to our accounts through our password.

One of the best ways to stay safe online is to use a strong password. Creating a strong password is very good but it is not enough to stay safe. We must keep it secure.

No matter how strong a password is, if it is not secure our accounts will continue to be vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Research has revealed that 90% of passwords generated by users are vulnerable to hacking. In another report, passwords were leaked in about 65% of the breaches that happened in 2019. Unfortunately, 48% of workers use the same password in both their personal and office accounts. This is why millions of accounts are being hacked on daily basis.

Tips for creating a strong password:

1. Make sure your password is long. Use at lest 14 characters.

2. Combine upper case, lower case, letters, numbers and symbols.

3. Make sure it is easy to memorize but difficult to guess by others.

4. Don't use your real name, surname, company name or pet name.

5. Use a phrase instead of a word.

6. Don't use any default password. e.g. "000000" or "123456".

7. Use a password manager.

Tips to keep your password safe:

1. Don't use the same password for different accounts.

2. Change your password frequently.

3. Don't keep your password on your phone or computer.

4. Don't write it in a sheet of paper and keep it in your wallet.

5. Avoid using your password on any device that is not yours.

6. Be suspicious of any email, phone call or text message that requests for your personal information.

7. Any time you notice any suspicious activity on your account, change your password immediately.

8. Always back up your data to reduce your vulnerability to hacking.

9. Avoid connecting your device to public WiFi.

10. Use multiple-factor authentication whenever it's available.

11. Don't share your password with anyone.

12. Watch your back always because you may not know who is looking over your shoulder.

13. Avoid phishing scams. Don't click on any link or download attachment from unknown source.

Rotimi Onadipe Tel: +234-8169121819 Email: [email protected]