Today's Christian Devotion 15 - 10 - 2020

2 Kings 7:1, 18 ➖ "Then Elisha said, Hear ye the Word of the LORD; Thus saith the LORD, Tomorrow about this time shall a measure of fine flour be sold for a shekel, and two measures of barley for a shekel, in the gate of Samaria.

And it came to pass as the Man of GOD had spoken to the king, saying, Two measures of barley for a shekel, and a measure of fine flour for a shekel, shall be tomorrow about this time in the gate of Samaria:" (KJV)

Brethren, I declare this morning through the power of God, that you will experience more miraculous turnaround beyond your expectations than what happened at the gate of Samaria, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. The power of prayers that worked wonders in the lives of Paul and Silas, that liberated them from the hands of their tormentors, shall today, break every invisible shackle and fetter of the enemies in your Life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Every blessing that God has promised you shall not elude you and your household, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that anyone without Jesus, is in crisis.

Good morning and have a great day.