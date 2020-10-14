Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 10 - 2020

Listen to article

Isaac had in mind of blessing Esau but ended up blessing Jacob. To him, it was a mistake, but to heaven, it was divine. This day, by divine arrangement, God will cause people in position to locate and bless you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Whether intentional or by mistake, God will cause men to favour you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. The power of God will release unto you, all the spiritual gifts needed for you to manifest, prosper and enjoy abundant life, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that what God cannot do, does not exist.

Good morning and have a blessed day.