Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 10 - 2020

Jn10vs10 -The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy, I am come that they might have life, and they might have it, more abundantly.

Brethren, just as promotion comes from no other, but from God, so also protection. As you go further into the ember months, God will be with you all the way, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The sun will not smite you in the day, neither will the moon in the night.This season, no thief or destroyer of life shall be able to destroy you and yours. Jesus, the shepherd of your soul will preserve you and your loved ones, in your going out and in your coming in, from this time forth, and forever, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

You can never get a better shepherd than Jesus. Be a sheep to him, and have an everlasting protection.

