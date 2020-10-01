Today's Christian Devotion 01- 10 - 2020

Listen to article

My Beloved, " SHOUT HALLELUJAH" for your month of victory is here. Your overdue testimonies shall be delivered to you in this new month, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Those powers that have been working against you and your family, shall be powerfully disgraced today henceforth. This month, l pray for you and your family, you will not loose your anchor in the storms of life, the raging storms in the nation will not consume you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

In this new month, every dry ground in your life shall be watered, and those who hate you with passion and pretend to you shall be exposed and disgraced. It is your month of victory, go and prosper, you are unstoppable; by the grace of God, there shall not be scarcity of good things in your life no more, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

In this season of celebration, God almighty will solidify your slippery path and by the Grace of God you will reach your Goals and whoever that does not want to see your Joy, will carry your sorrows from today, in Jesus mighty name, amen. THINK JESUS, THINK LIFE.

Good morning, Happy new month, and stay blessed.