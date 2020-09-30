Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Today is a new day and it's filled with different possibilities. I thank you father for giving me the opportunity to see today, and more importantly, to know you, for many languish out of ignorance of you.

May you father, in your infinite mercies, perform miracles in my life so that I will be among the people that will benefit from today's blessings, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Father please help me not to lack in any way, and any mountain or obstacle before me today shall be a stepping stone for me. Miracles, blessings and protection shall be mine all the days of my life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By the end of the day, let songs of praise be sung in your holy name. I exalt you oh lord and I thank you for the grace given to me to sustain the faith I have in you, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.