Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 09 - 2020

Brethren, the Lord will walk with you all the way in the journey of life and you will not be forsaken, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will help you on all sides and carry all your burdens for you. He will secure your present and your future for you so that you will give testimonies of his goodness in the land of the living, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will rebuke every devourer in your life and restore to you anything that the cancerworm or the caterpillar might have eaten. Greater things will happen in your life again and big celebrations will be your portion, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

A life without Jesus is a disastrous one; think of it.

Good morning and enjoy your day.