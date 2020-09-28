Today’s Christian Devotion 28 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

God is good to all he's created. He's faithful, merciful, just, kind; he's a loving father, he's a provider, he's a way maker, he's a deliverer and he's also, a healer. May God sustain you and your family the remaining months of this year and beyond, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the invisible hands of God uphold you and your loved ones. May the indistinguishable eyes of God that can see more than the eyes of men, vindicate you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God put an everlasting solution to your problems and may his rain of blessings fall on you, your family, your business and in every area of your life, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen. Remain Rapture conscious.

Good morning and have a great Monday.