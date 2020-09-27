Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Rom 12:12”rejoicing in hope, patient in tribulation, continuing steadfastly in prayer;” Beloved, afflictions and tribulations are the realities of life. But there is a way out if we engage biblical principles. Do not give up on yourself. Receive Grace to remain hopeful and steadfast, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Always cling on the word of God in Proverbs 3:5-6: Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Heaven is real, hell is real as well. The choice is ours.

Good morning, and have a resourceful new week.