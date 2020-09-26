Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, may your life be preserved away from the scorching hands of the enemy, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. May your destiny be preserved for the purpose for which you are created. May the salvation of the Lord lift you high and above every hand that brings you down, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

When your time of testimony shall come, no part of you shall be missing. By the special grace of God, no generational power shall be able to stop the work of God in your life and you shall live to see your miracle, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Rapture is real, but the time is what we don't know. Are you ready?

Good morning and have a restful weekend.