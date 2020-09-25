Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Oh lord our God, with our hearts, we come before you this morning. Our hearts shall always be in your presence, asking, longing and believing that you will guide our affairs right, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Protect us for you are our God and father. Protect all who are in danger or must go into danger. Draw our hearts together so that we may have community in you, for our hope and faith are set on you alone. Protect us even as we go out in search of our daily bread today and preserve us in the night from perils and dangers of this world, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Help us to be at peace about all our concerns because they are in your hands. We are in your hands and there we want to remain because only in your hands, can we be healed, and get back all the enemies have taken from us, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that jesus is coming back again.

Good morning and have a blessed Friday.