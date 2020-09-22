Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Dear lord, this morning, I pray that you give me strength to be strong for you in this world full of temptations, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Father, you know that there are struggles that I will go through today. I pray that you will be with me as I go through them.

Carry me father when I am weak, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Dear lord, I don't know what or who will cross my path as I go out today, but I do know that you're my rock and my fortress, you're my shield and my strong tower.

Help me father to anchor myself to you today, teach me how to stand strong in you, in Jesus mighty name amen. Celebrate Jesus here on earth, and he will celebrate you in heaven.

Good morning and have a great day.