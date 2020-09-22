Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

Lord, today, I choose to live my life under your protection and shadow. I will not depend on my own strength and ability, but I will look up to you and your All-Powerful hand to guide, guard, and protect me, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I decree the restoration of every good virtue that the enemy has taken away from my life. Because in the presence of God, there is fulness of joy, therefore, whatever that aches my heart and makes me shed tears shall receive divine and timely intervention, and my joy shall be permanent, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that weeping may tarry in the night, but joy comes in the morning. Jesus remains that joy. Have Jesus, and have eternal joy.

Good morning and enjoy a merciful day.