Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 09 - 2020

As Joseph in an instant enjoyed a change of status in the presence of Pharoah, so shall you today henceforth, be derobed of all garments of shame and reproach, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. By the power in the unfailing word of the Lord; God will cause you to enjoy true and durable riches as you daily walk in obedience to his word and render tireless services to the advancement of his kingdom, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. He will remove pressures off your life, family, career, business; and usher you into a world of enviable pleasure that makes life meaningful, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen. Remember that to walk with Jesus is heaven, but to turn aside from him is hell.

Good morning and have a productive new week.